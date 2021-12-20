Difference makers: Chet Holmgren, Anton Watson lead Gonzaga offense in 95-49 romp of Northern Arizona

Chet Holmgren

A pair of early, uncontested 3-pointers fueled the best offensive outing of the freshman’s young Gonzaga career. Holmgren found open space at the top of the arc twice in the opening four minutes, drilling both to help Gonzaga establish a comfortable lead early. The 7-footer finished the game with a season-high 20 points to go with nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Holmgren was 3-of-4 from the three-point line and 6-of-9 from the field.

Anton Watson

The Spokane native and Gonzaga Prep product had one of his most efficient nights in a Bulldogs uniform and scored 17 points to tie the second-best scoring performance of his career. Watson’s 17 points came in just 18 minutes and he finished 6-of-7 from the field and 5-of-8 from the free throw line. The junior forward registered two steals and produced one of the evening’s highlight moments, picking the ball away from a Northern Arizona defender in the backcourt before taking two dribbles and dunking.

It was difficult to identify a turning point in a game where the Zags never trailed, so we’ll go with the play that put them on top just seconds after tipoff. Holmgren took control of the opening tip, steering the ball to Julian Strawther who dished to Drew Timme at the top of the arc. Timme stepped into his second 3-pointer of the season – also the ninth of his career – and Holmgren proceeded to knock down a deep ball of his own on the next Gonzaga possession to make it 6-0.