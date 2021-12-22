The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Eastern Washington no match for No. 25 Texas Tech 78-46

UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 22, 2021

Eastern Washington's Rylan Bergersen (11) shoots the ball over Texas Tech's Adonis Arms (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (Associated Press)
From staff reports

LUBBOCK, Texas – Held to a season-low point total in a loss to Gonzaga four days earlier, Texas Tech responded with a torrid shooting effort at Eastern Washington’s expense Wednesday.

The 25th-ranked Red Raiders reeled off a 50-point first half en route to a 78-46 home thumping of EWU in a nonconference men’s basketball game.

Linton Acliese’s 3-pointer pulled the Eagles (6-6) within 17-16 with 12 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first half, but Texas Tech (9-2) scored the next 10 points to build a 27-16 advantage.

EWU couldn’t get stops in the first half, and the Red Raiders built a 50-27 lead at halftime. Texas Tech shot 17 for 24 (70.8%) from the field through the first 20 minutes.

The Eagles never got closer than 19 points (53-34) in the second half.

The Red Raiders’ starting five accounted for 54 points on 20-for-34 shooting (58.8%). Adonis Arms and Bryson Williams scored 12 points apiece.

Eastern shot 14 for 53 (26.4%) from the floor. The Eagles’ 6-for-29 effort in the second half derailed any hope of a comeback.

Rylan Bergersen scored a team-high 10 points for the Eagles, but he finished 3 for 15 from the field, including 0 for 8 on 3-pointers. EWU finished 8 of 35 from long range.

EWU was outscored 40-4 in the paint and outrebounded 36-24.

The game served as the final tuneup before Big Sky Conference play begins for EWU, which opens at Portland State on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

