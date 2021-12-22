Eastern Washington no match for No. 25 Texas Tech 78-46
UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 22, 2021
From staff reports
LUBBOCK, Texas – Held to a season-low point total in a loss to Gonzaga four days earlier, Texas Tech responded with a torrid shooting effort at Eastern Washington’s expense Wednesday.
The 25th-ranked Red Raiders reeled off a 50-point first half en route to a 78-46 home thumping of EWU in a nonconference men’s basketball game.
Linton Acliese’s 3-pointer pulled the Eagles (6-6) within 17-16 with 12 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first half, but Texas Tech (9-2) scored the next 10 points to build a 27-16 advantage.
EWU couldn’t get stops in the first half, and the Red Raiders built a 50-27 lead at halftime. Texas Tech shot 17 for 24 (70.8%) from the field through the first 20 minutes.
The Eagles never got closer than 19 points (53-34) in the second half.
The Red Raiders’ starting five accounted for 54 points on 20-for-34 shooting (58.8%). Adonis Arms and Bryson Williams scored 12 points apiece.
Eastern shot 14 for 53 (26.4%) from the floor. The Eagles’ 6-for-29 effort in the second half derailed any hope of a comeback.
Rylan Bergersen scored a team-high 10 points for the Eagles, but he finished 3 for 15 from the field, including 0 for 8 on 3-pointers. EWU finished 8 of 35 from long range.
EWU was outscored 40-4 in the paint and outrebounded 36-24.
The game served as the final tuneup before Big Sky Conference play begins for EWU, which opens at Portland State on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
