In brief: Garbage, curbside recycling services will be on schedule in Spokane, Spokane Valley

Holidays won’t affect garbage, recycling pick up

The city of Spokane will have a number of closures related to the holidays. Spokane City Hall will be closed Friday and Dec. 31 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day holidays.

City of Spokane garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed on a normal schedule. The Waste-to-Energy facility will be closed on Saturday and Jan. 1, but otherwise open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Spokane City Council will not meet until Jan. 3 with a 3:30 p.m. briefing session and 6 p.m. legislative session. Meetings are also available live on CityCable 5, the city’s government-access cable station, and are streamed on Facebook and at spokanecity.org. To comment on agenda items, people should sign up online.

On-street paid parking meter payments will be suspended Saturday and Jan. 1.

The Spokane Municipal Court and My Spokane 311 will be closed on Friday and Dec. 31.

The Spokane Public Library branches will be closed Friday and Saturday for the Christmas holiday and on Jan. 1.

The Numerica Skate Ribbon and Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park will be closed on Saturday and has extended its holiday hours through Jan. 2. View Riverfront attractions holiday hours online.

The Light Up the Night’s Holiday Tree Walk and Holiday Trail of Lights in Riverfront will be closed on Christmas Day, but otherwise has extended hours through Jan. 2.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks return at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Riverfront Park.

Holidays will affect Valley office, service hours

Spokane Valley City Hall and the CenterPlace Regional Event Center will be closed Thursday beginning at noon and all day on Friday as staff observe the Christmas holiday.

City offices will be closed Dec. 31 for the New Year’s Day holiday. Given Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays are on Saturdays, the holiday will be observed the day prior.

The Spokane Valley City Council is not meeting for the rest of the year. Its next meeting will be Jan. 4.

Waste Management curbside service will be operating on normal schedule through the holidays. The Spokane Valley University Transfer Station will be closed on Saturday and Jan. 1. They will reopen the day after each holiday with normal operating hours, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Spokane County Library District’s annual end-of-year used-books sale through Dec. 31.

SCLD tote bags, available for $5, can be used to fill with used books, CDs and DVDs in the Fill the Bag section. People also can bring their own bag and fill it up for $5. The sale started Dec. 12.

For more information, call (509) 893-8200 or visit scld.org.

Numerica donates $125K to aid families





The Numerica Credit union has donated $125,000 to help people experiencing homelessness.

At least 20 individuals and families will receive assistance as they transition to shelters and permanent homes.Numerica’s Home for the Holidays campaign is a partnership with eight regional nonprofits to aid families.

“Giving families a key to their new home is one way Numerica is carrying out our mission of enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams and building communities,” said Carla Cicero, president and CEO of Numerica. “We know there’s no place like home for the holidays. Together with our nonprofit partners we are truly changing lives.”

The fund is allocated through Volunteers of America and Family Promise in Spokane, St. Vincent de Paul and Safe Passage in North Idaho among others.

The Spokane Valley-based Numerica has more than 165,000 members throughout central and Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

From local and staff reports