Stage listings for Dec. 24-31 – Chris Porter, Contra Dance and ‘Anastasia’

Comedy

Chris Porter – Known for his third-place finish on season four of “Last Comic Standing,” Chris Porter can also be seen on his own “Comedy Central Presents” special and “Live at Gotham.” He is known for his raw energy and interesting perspective. Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.; Jan. 1, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $12-$24. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

Contra Dance – Traditional New England-style contra dance with the Jam Band. Dance instruction is 7:15-7:30 p.m. with open dancing at 7:15-9 p.m. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 required. Wednesday. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $10 general; $7 members; free ages 18 and younger. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

“Anastasia” – From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic “Ragtime,” this show transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. weekdays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tuesday through Jan. 2. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $42-$100. (509) 279-7000.