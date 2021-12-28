The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 28, 2021

The Associated Press

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: DePaul at Butler FS1

4 p.m.: LSU at Auburn ESPNU

4 p.m.: Seton Hall at Providence FS1

6 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama ESPN2

6 p.m.: NC State at Miami ESPNU

6 p.m.: Temple at Villanova FS1

8 p.m: Washington at Washington St. ESPNU

Football, college

11:15 a.m.: The Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, New York ESPN

2:45 p.m.: The Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa St., Orlando, Fla. ESPN

6:15 p.m.: The Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma, San Antonio ESPN

Soccer, men

12:10 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Brentford NBCSN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

7 p.m.: Sun Bowl Preview Show 920-AM

Football, college

11 a.m.: TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue 700-AM

Basketball, college men

4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona 92.5-FM

