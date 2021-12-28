On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 28, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: DePaul at Butler FS1
4 p.m.: LSU at Auburn ESPNU
4 p.m.: Seton Hall at Providence FS1
6 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama ESPN2
6 p.m.: NC State at Miami ESPNU
6 p.m.: Temple at Villanova FS1
8 p.m: Washington at Washington St. ESPNU
Football, college
11:15 a.m.: The Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, New York ESPN
2:45 p.m.: The Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa St., Orlando, Fla. ESPN
6:15 p.m.: The Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma, San Antonio ESPN
Soccer, men
12:10 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Brentford NBCSN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
7 p.m.: Sun Bowl Preview Show 920-AM
Football, college
11 a.m.: TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue 700-AM
Basketball, college men
4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona 92.5-FM
