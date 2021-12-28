University District Development Association names new CEO

The University District Development Association has named Juliet Sinisterra as chief executive officer, the organization announced last week.

Sinisterra has served as the University District’s interim CEO since July, succeeding Lars Gilberts who joined Numerica Credit Union in June.

“Juliet brings considerable talents and professional connections to the University District,” Lindsey Myhre, University District Development Association board chair, said in a statement. “Her background in diverse sectors is a tremendous asset and will help us build the infrastructure and programming that enable smart urban growth, shared community wellness, and business and academic vibrancy in the District.”

Sinisterra has more than 25 years of experience in urban design, master planning, project management, community engagement and sustainable community development.

Prior to joining the University District Development Association, Sinisterra served as economic development manager for the Downtown Spokane Partnership and led creation of the Riverfront Park Master Plan.

She also was a building-platform-product manager for former California-based technology construction company, Katerra.

Sinisterra also supported various community development initiatives, including a downtown Spokane culture corridor, public art integration in Spokane Transit Authority’s City Line and a strategic action plan for the Spokane County Food Security Coalition.

“I am deeply grateful to the University District search committee and board of directors for their confidence in me,” Sinisterra said in the statement.

“It will be an honor to serve the Spokane community in this role. I look forward to working alongside the University District’s diverse partners, stakeholders, and neighbors to fulfill the organization’s vision and mission to advance the District’s hub of education, innovation, research, and health care.”