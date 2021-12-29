The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 29, 2021

The Associated Press

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Michigan at UCF ESPN2

4 p.m.: East Tennessee St. at Chattanooga ESPNU

6 p.m.: Marshall at Louisiana Tech ESPN2/ESPNU

6 p.m.: Utah at Oregon St. Pac-12

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: Duke’s Mayo Bowl: N. Carolina vs. S. Carolina ESPN

Noon: Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue ESPN

4 p.m.: Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan St. ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona St. ESPN

Volleyball, high school

Noon: All-America Game: From Orlando, Fla. ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Calgary at Seattle…………………………………………………………………..Root

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Brooklyn NBATV

6:30 p.m.: Golden State at Denver NBATV

Soccer, men

12:10 p.m.: EPL: Burnley at Manchester United NBCSN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

7 p.m.: Sun Bowl Preview Show 920-AM

Football, college

11 a.m.: Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue 700-AM

Basketball, college men

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Portland State 700-AM

All events subject to change

