Sen. Ericksen’s death was totally preventable
UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 29, 2021
Republican state Sen. Doug Ericksen, from Ferndale in Whatcom County, paid the ultimate price for opposing the vaccine mandate by dying from COVID-19. A painful Christmas gift to his wife, children and family.
Was the freedom to oppose it worth it?
Janet C. Smith
Spokane
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.