Correction: Pandemic Project

The Pandemic Project article, “Trailer renovation allows for extended emergency radio assistance,” that ran Thursday in the Voices section highlighted the work of Frank Hutchison. His last name was misspelled due to a photographer’s and reporter’s error.

20th Century Fox produced ‘Anastasia’ film

A story that ran on ___________ Saturday incorrectly stated which company produced the 1997 movie that inspired the musical “Anastasia.” It was produced by 20th Century Fox, not Disney.