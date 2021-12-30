Notre Dame assistant Katie Wilson named Gonzaga volleyball coach

From staff reports

Katie Wilson is coming home to her native Washington.

Wilson, who spent the past seven seasons at Notre Dame, has been hired as Gonzaga’s head volleyball coach, athletic director Chris Standiford announced. Wilson, a Puget Sound native, replaced Diane Nelson, who recently resigned.

“I am honored and incredibly grateful to be named the head coach of Gonzaga volleyball,” Wilson said in a statement released by the school. “I believe Gonzaga can become a volleyball program that competes at the highest level. When I met with the team … I knew I wanted to coach them. They were hungry for knowledge, asked wonderful questions, and it was clear they wanted to be pushed. They also spoke about the Zag family and how this community is what makes Gonzaga special. It is about the people. I cannot wait to get to work.”

A graduate of Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, where she later coached, Wilson guided Seattle Prep to a state title in 2010. She went on to assist at Seattle University before joining the Fighting Irish staff.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katie and her family to Gonzaga,” Standiford said. “Her passion and energy are contagious, and we look forward to the growth of the volleyball program under her leadership.”