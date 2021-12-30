The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 30, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Football, college

8 a.m.: Gator Bowl: Rutgers vs. Wake Forest ESPN

9 a.m.: Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Central Michigan CBS

12:40 p.m.: Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, playoff semifinal ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

3:40 p.m.: Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, playoff semifinal ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

7 a.m.: Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Central Michigan 920-AM

11:30 a.m.: Cotton Bowl Classic: Cincinnati vs. Alabama 700-AM

4 p.m.: Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Memphis at Wichita St. CBS

9 a.m.: West Virginia at Texas ESPNU

9 a.m.: Creighton at Marquette FS1

11 a.m.: Villanova at Seton Hall CBS

11 a.m.: Baylor at Iowa St. ESPNU

11 a.m.: Providence at DePaul FS1

1 p.m.: San Diego St. at UNLV CBS

3 p.m.: Wake Forest at Miami ESPNU

5 p.m.: Kansas St. at Oklahoma ESPNU

6 p.m.: New Mexico at Nevada FS1

Football, college

9 a.m.: Outback Bowl: Penn St. vs. Arkansas ESPN2

11 a.m.: Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky ABC

11:10 a.m.: Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Notre Dame ESPN

2:10 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St. ESPN/ESPN2

5:50 p.m.: Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi ESPN/ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota TNT

7 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s, Premier League

7 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Watford USA

9:30 a.m.: West Ham United at Crystal Palace USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

12:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona 700-AM

Football, college men

2 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio State 700-AM

5:30 p.m.: Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: UCF at SMU ESPNU

2 p.m.: Houston at Temple ESPN2

3 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois ESPNU

Basketball, college women

11 a.m.: TBA ESPN2

Noon: Maryland at Indiana ESPN2

1 p.m.: West Virginia at Iowa St. ESPNU

Football, high school

11 a.m.: All-Star Game ESPN

Horse racing

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Baltimore Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Chargers or Houston at San Francisco CBS

1:25 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay NBC

Soccer, men, Premier League

6 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton USA

8:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Chelsea USA

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Detroit at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay 92.5-FM

