Things to do in Spokane Dec. 31-Jan. 7 – Holiday displays and New Year’s Eve celebrations

Winter Glow Spectacular – A drive-through lighting festival held at Orchard Park through Sunday. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free; donations accepted. (509) 755-6700.

Holiday Lights Show – Open nightly from dusk until 10 p.m. Featuring Christmas trees, a huge animated light show display of more than 90,000 Christmas lights, synchronized to holiday music. Through Jan. 8. Suntree RV Park, 350 N. Idahline Road, Post Falls. Free. (208) 818-0624.

Northwest Winterfest: Spokane Valley – Walk through a display of handcrafted, holiday lanterns. Open daily, 5-8 p.m. through Sunday. Visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets for more information and ticket pricing. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. (509) 280-2739.

Questmas Village – Featuring giant-sized characters in a variety of winter scenes, including a snowman village with Santa, skiing penguins, Bigfoot popping his head out of a Christmas present and a set of lighted caves. Incorporated into the village are several tributes to the Kalispel Tribe, including a traditional tipi covered with tule reed mats and an over-sized sturgeon-nosed canoe. Available through Wednesday. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. Free. (509) 481-2800.

New Year’s at Mirabeau – Enjoy a New Year’s room package that includes $100 dining credit and a bottle of champagne. Kick off the new year with party favors in the restaurant and lounge. Friday. Mirabeau Hotel and Convention Center, 1100 N. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley. $199. (509) 924-9000.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks – A family-friendly fireworks show at Riverfront Park. Winter light show: 4:30-10 p.m.; New Year’s Eve fireworks countdown: 8-9 p.m.; midnight countdown: 11 p.m.-midnight. Friday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

New Year’s Eve Party – Prime rib dinner served at 5 p.m. (while supplies last). Live music by Shawnna Nicholson at 9 p.m. Door prizes offered all night, and champagne toast given at midnight. Entry is free. Table reservations for six are $150 and include a bottle of wine and one appetizer. Friday, Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., Chattaroy. (509) 238-6253.

New Year’s Eve Throwdown – Dance lessons, champagne, party favors and live music from Luke Jaxon and DJ Tom. Friday, 6 p.m. Nashville North, 6361 W. Seltice Way, State Line, Idaho. (208) 457-9128.

New Year’s Eve Party at Nyne – Admission comes with choice of appetizer, midnight champagne toast and prizes. Friday, 7 p.m. Nyne Bistro and Bar, 232 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 474-1621.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball – Attendees are invited to dress up for a masquerade ball. VIP tickets include table seating, a $20 bar tab and two brisket dinners. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $25 single; $40 couple; $90 VIP couple. (208) 773-4706.

NYE party with Kadabra – Psych rock. With the Smokes and Twin Void. Friday, 7:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $15. (509) 863-8098.

NYE Disco Dance Party – Come dressed up to boogie in a disco dance party and enjoy a champagne toast at midnight. Live music from Ca$e and Nuno(SEA). Friday, 8 p.m. Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. $5. (509) 847-1234.

NYE 2022 at Lions Lair – Hosted by Marry A’boutumn. Music by DJ Sassy. Champagne toast at midnight. Friday, 8 p.m. Lion’s Lair, 205 W. Riverside Ave. (509) 456-5678.

New Year’s Bash – With live music from the Happiness. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Lucky You Presents NYE party – Live entertainment upstairs by soul artist Blake Braley and the Desperate 8’s. Photobooth by Electric Photoland. DJ set in the basement with Storme. Friday, 9 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $20. (206) 499-9173.

New Year’s Party – Live music by Dirty Betty. Enjoy dancing, food and drink specials and a raffle with concert tickets, swag and more. Friday, 9 p.m. Razzle’s Bar and Grill, 10325 N. Government Way, Hayden. (208) 635-5872.