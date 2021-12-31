The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Cent. Michigan 24, Washington State 21

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 31, 2021

Washington St. 0 0 14 7 – 21

Cent. Michigan 13 8 0 3 – 24

CMU–FG Meeder 49, 6:51.

CMU–FG Meeder 52, 2:18.

CMU–Nichols 1 run (Meeder kick), :57.

CMU–Jo.Wilson 15 pass from Richardson (Pimpleton pass from Richardson), 1:48.

WSU–Harris 5 run (Janikowski kick), 4:02.

WSU–Stribling 5 pass from Gabalis (Janikowski kick), 2:24.

CMU–FG Meeder 43, 9:11.

WSU–Victor 16 pass from Gabalis (Janikowski kick), 3:13.

WSU CMU

First downs 11 16

Total Net Yards 240 355

Rushes-yards 26-13 39-147

Passing 227 208

Punt Returns 1-10 3-46

Kickoff Returns 6-117 1-21

Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 19-40-0 17-33-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 5-44 0-0

Punts 9-43.444 7-42.714

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 5-32 11-90

Time of Possession 25:34 34:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Washington St., N.Watson 17-62, Harris 1-5, Gabalis 4-(minus 8), Haberer 1-(minus 12), de Laura 3-(minus 34). Cent. Michigan, Nichols 29-137, Bracy 4-10, Pimpleton 1-6, Wilson 1-0, (Team) 4-(minus 6).

PASSING–Washington St., Gabalis 12-23-0-180, de Laura 7-17-0-47. Cent. Michigan, Richardson 17-33-1-208.

RECEIVING–Washington St., Victor 5-88, Ollie 4-72, Ca.Jackson 3-32, Harris 3-13, Stribling 2-13, Hobert 2-9. Cent. Michigan, Sullivan 7-83, Wilson 3-41, Pimpleton 3-30, Nichols 2-38, Buczkowski 1-11, Dixon 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Cent. Michigan, Meeder 44, 25.

