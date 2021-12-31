The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 31, 2021

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Memphis at Wichita St. CBS

9 a.m.: West Virginia at Texas ESPNU

9 a.m.: Creighton at Marquette FS1

11 a.m.: Villanova at Seton Hall CBS

11 a.m.: Baylor at Iowa St. ESPNU

11 a.m.: Providence at DePaul FS1

1 p.m.: San Diego St. at UNLV CBS

3 p.m.: Wake Forest at Miami ESPNU

5 p.m.: Kansas St. at Oklahoma ESPNU

6 p.m.: New Mexico at Nevada FS1

Football, college

9 a.m.: Outback Bowl: Penn St. vs. Arkansas ESPN2

11 a.m.: Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky ABC

11:10 a.m.: Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Notre Dame ESPN

2:10 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St. ESPN/ESPN2

5:50 p.m.: Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi ESPN/ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota TNT

7 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s, Premier League

7 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Watford USA

9:30 a.m.: West Ham United at Crystal Palace USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

12:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona 700-AM

Football, college men

2 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio State 700-AM

5:30 p.m.: Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

