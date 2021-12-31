On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 31, 2021
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Memphis at Wichita St. CBS
9 a.m.: West Virginia at Texas ESPNU
9 a.m.: Creighton at Marquette FS1
11 a.m.: Villanova at Seton Hall CBS
11 a.m.: Baylor at Iowa St. ESPNU
11 a.m.: Providence at DePaul FS1
1 p.m.: San Diego St. at UNLV CBS
3 p.m.: Wake Forest at Miami ESPNU
5 p.m.: Kansas St. at Oklahoma ESPNU
6 p.m.: New Mexico at Nevada FS1
Football, college
9 a.m.: Outback Bowl: Penn St. vs. Arkansas ESPN2
11 a.m.: Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky ABC
11:10 a.m.: Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Notre Dame ESPN
2:10 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St. ESPN/ESPN2
5:50 p.m.: Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi ESPN/ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota TNT
7 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s, Premier League
7 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Watford USA
9:30 a.m.: West Ham United at Crystal Palace USA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
12:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona 700-AM
Football, college men
2 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio State 700-AM
5:30 p.m.: Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
