The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 35° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Spokane County hires new director of building, code enforcement

UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 3, 2021

Spokane County has named James Moore as its new director of building and code enforcement. Moore most recently served as Spokane County's building official and also held a position as codes administrator.  (Spokane County)
Spokane County has named James Moore as its new director of building and code enforcement. Moore most recently served as Spokane County's building official and also held a position as codes administrator.  (Spokane County)
By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

Spokane County has hired James Moore as director of building and code enforcement.

Moore has more than 21 years of building code knowledge and experience working for the cities of Portland, Oregon, and Aurora, Colorado. He most recently served as Spokane County’s building official and also held a position as codes administrator, according to a news release.  

“I am excited to build upon the good work we have already accomplished in Spokane County, and look forward to creating more success in the years ahead,” Moore said in a statement. “From greater process efficiency to enhanced relationships with our community, there are great things to come.”

John Pederson, the county’s former building and planning director, temporarily served as director of building and code enforcement since 2019.

The county hired Scott Chesney as building and planning director in December after Pederson announced his retirement. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business