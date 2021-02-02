Spokane County hires new director of building, code enforcement

Spokane County has hired James Moore as director of building and code enforcement.

Moore has more than 21 years of building code knowledge and experience working for the cities of Portland, Oregon, and Aurora, Colorado. He most recently served as Spokane County’s building official and also held a position as codes administrator, according to a news release.

“I am excited to build upon the good work we have already accomplished in Spokane County, and look forward to creating more success in the years ahead,” Moore said in a statement. “From greater process efficiency to enhanced relationships with our community, there are great things to come.”

John Pederson, the county’s former building and planning director, temporarily served as director of building and code enforcement since 2019.

The county hired Scott Chesney as building and planning director in December after Pederson announced his retirement.