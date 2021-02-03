Corrections for Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 3, 2021
Central Valley School District levy change reported incorrectly
Voters in the Central Valley School District passed a supplemental levy in February 2020 that increased the total amount of taxes collected to $27.6 million in 2020 and the rate per $1,000 of assessed home value to $2.48. A story and graphic that ran on page 1 of Wednesday’s Northwest section did not reflect the approval of this supplemental levy due to a reporter’s error.
