On the air
Wed., Feb. 3, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: (7) Ohio State at (8) Iowa ESPN
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Temple ESPN2
4 p.m.: Campbell at NC-Asheville ESPNU
4 p.m.: Arizona at Utah FS1
6 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Pacific CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Rutgers FS1
8 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon FS1
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh ROOT
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas TNT
7 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers TNT
Golf
8 a.m.: PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf
Hockey
4 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Rangers NHL
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Pacific 1510-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM and 92.5-FM
8 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon 920-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
