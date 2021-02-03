The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: (7) Ohio State at (8) Iowa ESPN

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Temple ESPN2

4 p.m.: Campbell at NC-Asheville ESPNU

4 p.m.: Arizona at Utah FS1

6 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Pacific CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Rutgers FS1

8 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon FS1

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh ROOT

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas TNT

7 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers TNT

Golf

8 a.m.: PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf

Hockey

4 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Rangers NHL

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Pacific 1510-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM and 92.5-FM

8 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon 920-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

