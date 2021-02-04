Comcast doubles speed of Internet Essentials program

Comcast is doubling the speed of its Internet Essentials program, the company announced Tuesday.

Beginning March 1, new and existing Internet Essential customers will automatically receive download speeds of 50 Mbps and upload speeds of 5 Mbps at no additional cost.

The upgraded speeds will support multiple devices and concurrent video conferencing sessions, providing greater access for families working or attending school from home, according to Comcast.

Internet Essentials, at $9.95 per month, provides internet access to low-income households. Comcast is continuing to offer 60 days of free service to new Internet Essentials customers who sign up before June 30.

Comcast Internet Essentials supports families across 89 school districts in the state through the Washington State K-12 Internet Access program.

Comcast is also increasing the number of its Lift Zones, which are free, WiFi connected community centers, to expand internet access throughout the state.