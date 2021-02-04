Correction
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 4, 2021
Kaiser purchased plant in 1946
A story that appeared on Thursday’s front page incorrectly stated when Kaiser purchased an aluminum plant in Mead from the U.S. government. The company bought the facility in 1946.
NC’s Jenkins wins DECA automotive event
Joey Jenkins of North Central took first place in the automotive service marketing individual role play event the DECA Area 11 regional competition held in December at Spokane Falls Community College. Her last name was misspelled in Thursday’s Voice sections.
