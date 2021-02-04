Difference makers: Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs spark Gonzaga’s sluggish offense against Pacific

Drew Timme

Timme provided a big portion of Gonzaga’s offense in the paint and helped put Pacific’s bigs in foul trouble. He scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added five rebounds. The sophomore forward was 5 of 8 at the foul line. Pacific posts Jordan Bell and Nigel Shadd both fouled out.

Kispert does a good job getting free in the middle of the defense and Timme runs a nice backdoor and throws down probably the dunk of his career. pic.twitter.com/KNN0yFYX1J — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) February 5, 2021

Jalen SuggsSuggs had a nice scoring run in the first half when the Zags were sputtering, then delivered a strong second half. He made GU’s only two 3-pointers in the opening half. The freshman point guard scored 19 points – his highest output since scoring 19 vs. Northwestern State on Dec. 22 – and pulled down nine rebounds.

⚡️⚡️ @JalenSuggs2020 cashes in on the first @ZagMBB 👌 of the night! @CBSSportsNet | #WCChoops pic.twitter.com/PQUVPjhz4J — West Coast Conference (@WCCsports) February 5, 2021

Turning point





The game began turning Gonzaga’s way when Bell was called for a questionable charging foul with 11:21 left. Bell hit the shot, but that was waved off and he left the game with his fourth foul. Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire was irate with the call and was tagged with a technical foul. GU led 51-47 at that point and shortly thereafter, the Zags went on a 19-4 run to build a 70-54 lead.