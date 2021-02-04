Things to do in Spokane: Feb. 5-12

Alternative Baseball – The Alternative Baseball Organization is a nonprofit that offers authentic baseball experience for teens ages 15 and older and adults with autism and other disabilities to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond. Currently recruiting participants from Spokane and surrounding areas for late spring and early summer. Visit alternativebaseball.org for details, and contact Taylor Duncan at (770) 313-1762 or taylor@alternativebaseball.org with questions.

Stage Left Theater Presents: “An Iliad,” A Virtual One-Person Production – Part of the Alone Together series of one-person productions in 2021. “An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Dennis O’Hare, is a modern-day retelling of Homer’s classic. Poetry and humor, the ancient tale of the Trojan War and the modern world collide in this captivating theatrical experience. Directed by Susan Hardie; starring Robert Tombari as the Poet. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Get tickets and details at stagelefttheater.org. $20 general admission; $15 student, senior and military. (509) 838-9727.

Dinner and Comedy Show With Mike Wally Walter – Dinner includes chicken piccata with crispy fried red potatoes, seasonal vegetables and Caesar salad. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7 p.m. Friday, 6-8 p.m., Coeur d’Alene Casino, Nighthawk Lounge, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $40. (800) 523-2464.

Broadcast Series: “Re:building Democracy” – A deep dive into the state of democracy, voting and civic engagement presented by Humanities Washington. This installment features “Bridging the American Divide: A Search for Civic Responsibility.” Broadcast by Northwest Public Broadcasting (KWSU-TV or nwpb.org) on Friday, 7 p.m., and broadcast by Spokane Public Radio (91.1 FM or spokanepublicradio.org) on Feb. 16, noon. Free.

Getting Started With Essential Oils – Learn how essential oils work to manage stress and deal with sleep problems, as well as how they are produced. Available Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon or Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. through May. The Holiday Inn Express, 9220 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 927-7100.

Virtual Coffee Talk With SpokaneFāVS – Spokane Faith and Values panelists engage in dialogue about the storming of the Capitol and events since then. Panelists are the Rev. Andy Castro Lang, Westminster UCC; Jodi Cramsie, SpokaneFaVS; Cassy Benefield, SpokaneFaVS marketing director; and Quan Yin of the Baraka Sufi community. Visit spokanefavs.com to register and obtain the Zoom link before the event. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Free. (509) 240-1830.

“Nailed It!” Valentine’s Day Edition – A themed cake-decorating virtual challenge in the spirit of the show “Nailed It!” Open to individuals and teams of all ages. For a list of supplies or to register, visit bit.ly/3t2yTY2. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

WSU Webinar: “Fanfare for the Unheard: A Voice for Emerging Stars in Music” – Presented by Ashley Killam. Part of the WSU Center for Arts & Humanities lecture series “Music: A Mosaic of Experiences.” Available to livestream at the WSU Pullman Music YouTube channel. Monday, 11 a.m.-noon. Free. (509) 335-7696.

Gonzaga University’s Spring Flannery Webinar – Featuring a panel discussion titled “COVID-19: Perspectives From Theology, Bioethics and Population Health.” Panelists include Aline Kalbian, Ph.D., professor of religion at Florida State University; Rhonda M. Medows, M.D., president, Population Health Management at Providence St. Joseph Health in New York City; and Andrea Vicini, S.J., the Michael P. Walsh Professor of Bioethics at Boston College. John Sheveland, Ph.D., professor of religious studies and Gonzaga’s current Flannery Chairman of Catholic theology, will moderate the discussion. Register at bit.ly/guwebinarfeb8. Open to all. For more information, contact Gonzaga’s Religious Studies department at (509) 313-6782 or religiousstudies@gonzaga.edu. Monday, 5 p.m. Free.

Gonzaga Virtual Presentation: “How to Fight Fake News About Climate Change” – Presented by John Cook, a research assistant professor at the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University. His research focus is understanding and countering misinformation about climate change, with an emphasis on using critical thinking to build resilience. In this presentation, Cook discusses how to expose the misleading techniques used in misinformation and how to turn misinformation into an educational opportunity to improve critical thinking. Visit gonzaga.edu/envsevents to register for the Zoom meeting. Tuesday, 5-6:15 p.m. Free.

Soup, Grits and More – Learn the secrets of Candle in the Woods’ Tabasco grits and some soups and other food items. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

University of Idaho Webinar: “U.S. Diplomacy in Africa” – Presented by former U.S. Ambassador Robert P. Jackson. Jackson is one of the United States’ most experienced diplomats and holds the rank of minister counselor. He has represented the United States abroad as ambassador to Ghana and Cameroon. Before that, he was deputy chief of mission and chargé d’affaires, a.i., at the U.S. Embassies in Morocco and Senegal. Jackson has also served as director of the Office for the Promotion of Human Rights and Democracy; coordinator of the Entry-Level Officer Training Program; and country officer for Botswana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe. His other overseas postings include Burundi, Canada, Ivory Coast and Portugal. The talk will be via Zoom at uidaho.zoom.us/s/88937970693. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Free.

On My Shelves Webinar: A Librarian’s Favorite Books on Dementia and Caregiving – Hosted by the Washington State Alzheimer’s Association. Wendy Pender, the Older Adults Program coordinator for King County Library System, reviews her favorite reading on dementia and caregiving. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Wednesday, 1-1:45 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

The History of New Orleans – Learn to create three cocktails that tell the history of New Orleans. Drinks, light appetizers and souvenir booklets with recipes are included in this event. Call to register. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Gonzaga Virtual Presentation: “Citizen and Beyond: An Evening With Claudia Rankine.” – Renowned poet, playwright and author of “Citizen: An American Lyric,” a poetic meditation on race, and the Frederick Iseman Professor of Poetry at Yale University, Claudia Rankine will discuss mounting racial aggressions and their impact on contemporary society. Open to the public. Visit gonzaga.edu/news-events/events to register for the Zoom webinar. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Free.

Virtual Indigenous Chocolate Masterclass – Learn from an indigenous artisan from Oaxaca, Mexico, about how chocolate plays an integral part in Mexican indigenous culture and how to make handmade chocolates at home. Get tickets on Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/indigenous-chocolate-masterclass-tickets-133765966607 or get more details at https://bit.ly/3pVfW7c. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Free. Online access only, no ingredient kit; $13 with ingredient kit.

Deece Casillas – Comedian known for appearances on Apple TV, Roku TV Comedy and LMAO TV and host of “The Social Hour.” He was voted Inland NW’s Best Comic of 2019. Also featuring Sophie Thomi and Rob Wentz. Hosted by Phillip Kopczynski. Doors open for dinner at 7 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $10. (208) 930-1514.

Gonzaga Presents: “Dance as Cura Personalis With Julianne Hough’” – An evening of dance and discussion with the actress, dancer, singer, producer, founder of KINRGY, a movement experience inspired by the elements. The presentation centers around the concept of “Cura Personalis,” a Latin phrase foundational to Jesuit education that means care for the whole person. Part of Gonzaga’s annual “Love Your Body Week,” the event will focus on bringing this concept to life through movement and self-compassion. Visit gonzaga.edu/alumni/events/virtual-event to register. Feb. 12, 7-8 p.m.