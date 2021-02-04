This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Russian” By James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
2: “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
3. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)
4. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)
5. “Neighbors,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
6. “The Push,” Ashley Audrain (Viking/Dorman)
7. “The Return,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
8. “Before She Disappeared,” Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
9. “A Time for Mercy,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. “Star Wars: The High Republic (Light of the Jedi),” Charles Soule (Del Rey)
Nonfiction
1. “Just as I Am: A Memoir,” Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)
2. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama (Crown)
3. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age,” Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
5. “Girl With No Job: The Crazy Beautiful Life of an Instagram Thirst Monster,” Claudia Oshry (Gallery)
6. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
7. “The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer,” Steven Kotler (Harper Wave)
8. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle (Dial)
9. “Forgiving What You Can’t Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again,” Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)
10. “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth,” Avi Loeb (HMH)
