UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 5, 2021
Basketball
College men: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon, 1 p.m.; Washington State at Oregon State, 3. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, noon.
College women: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Idaho, noon.
Cross country
College: Washington St., Idaho, Eastern Washington at Idaho Orchards Cross Country Invitational in Lewiston, 1 p.m.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Utah State at Gonzaga, 6.
College women: Nonconference: Idaho vs. Portland State in Eugene, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: UCLA at Washington State, 11 a.m.; Oregon State at Washington, 3 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Pacific, noon. Big Sky: Idaho at Idaho State, 5 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
