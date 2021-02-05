The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 5, 2021

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon, 1 p.m.; Washington State at Oregon State, 3. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, noon.

College women: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Idaho, noon.

Cross country

College: Washington St., Idaho, Eastern Washington at Idaho Orchards Cross Country Invitational in Lewiston, 1 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Utah State at Gonzaga, 6.

College women: Nonconference: Idaho vs. Portland State in Eugene, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: UCLA at Washington State, 11 a.m.; Oregon State at Washington, 3 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Pacific, noon. Big Sky: Idaho at Idaho State, 5 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.

