Business beat

Architecture

Luke Shiras has been hired by ALSC as a project manager and architect. Shiras is a licensed architect with a bachelor’s degree in design from Arizona State University and brings 23 years of professional experience to ALSC. With a background in educational facility planning and design, Shiras will join ALSC’s K-12 Design Studio.

Health care

Pullman Regional Hospital has merged the foundation and community relations activities under the leadership of Rueben Mayes, chief development and external relations officer. Mayes has been with the hospital for eight years and will continue to direct fundraising under the foundation. Mayes will now also oversee external relations, volunteer services and Diane’s Gift Garden. Stephanie Pierce has worked six years with the hospital and will manage the annual fundraising program and volunteer services as the director of development, annual giving and volunteer services, alongside volunteer coordinator Nikki Nolt and Gift Garden manager, Malinda Jenkins. Derek Sedam, who has been with the hospital for three years, will continue managing the donor database, board relations and will manage foundation and external relations budgets as the director of operations. Alison Weigley, nine years with the hospital, will continue to serve in a fundraising role and will coordinate the activities of the external relations department with digital marketing specialist Priya Hazari and brand and design specialist Ayanna Mendoza. As the director of external relations, Weigley will manage marketing, communications and media relations for the hospital, the hospital’s Clinic Network and foundation.

Honors

Gonzaga University’s online master of science in nursing administration program was recently ranked 16th in this year’s online education program rankings by U.S. News and World Report.