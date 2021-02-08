Gonzaga-Santa Clara game called off for third time

The Gonzaga and Santa Clara game has been called off for the third time.

The teams were scheduled to meet Thursday in Santa Clara, but the Broncos are still dealing with COVID-19 issues. Matchups on Jan. 7 and last Saturday scheduled for the McCarthey Athletic Center also were called off.

Gonzaga is scheduled to visit San Francisco on Saturday. The Dons returned to practice Saturday after a COVID pause.

Gonzaga could end up with a day off Thursday with the limited time frame to find a WCC or nonconference foe on to replace Santa Clara.

Several top 15 programs technically have Wednesday or Thursday open. No. 4 Ohio State is scheduled to play Monday and Saturday. No. 6 Illinois isn’t scheduled to play until Tuesday, Feb. 16. The Illini’s Thursday game vs. Michigan was postponed due to the Wolverines’ COVID concerns.

No. 7 Texas Tech plays West Virginia on Tuesday but its Saturday game against Baylor has been postponed. No. 11 Alabama and No. 13 Texas both have games Tuesday and Saturday. No. 12 Oklahoma doesn’t play until Saturday after the postponement of Wednesday’s game vs. Baylor.