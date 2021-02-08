Menu
Mon., Feb. 8, 2021
Golf
College men: Idaho, Gonzaga at Nick Watney Invitational in Fresno, Calif., 9 a.m.
College women: Washington St. at Lamkin Invitational in San Diego, 8 a.m.; Idaho at Texas State Invitational in Kyle, Texas, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
College: WCC: Gonzaga at BYU, 6 p.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.