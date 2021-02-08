The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 23° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Menu

Golf

College men: Idaho, Gonzaga at Nick Watney Invitational in Fresno, Calif., 9 a.m.

College women: Washington St. at Lamkin Invitational in San Diego, 8 a.m.; Idaho at Texas State Invitational in Kyle, Texas, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Gonzaga at BYU, 6 p.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.