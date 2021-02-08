On the air
Mon., Feb. 8, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Clash FS1
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton……………………..CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Arkansas at Kentucky ESPN
4 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan State ESPN2
4 p.m.: Akron at Ohio ………………………………………………………….. CBS Sports
6 p.m.: (14) West Virginia at (7) Texas Tech ESPN
6 p.m.: (19) Creighton at Georgetown CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Iowa State at TCU ESPNU
6 p.m.: St. John’s at Butler …………………………………………………………………..FS1
8 p.m.: New Mexico at Colorado State …..FS1
Basketball, college women
5 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma Root
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Houston at New Orleans TNT
7 p.m.: Boston at Utah TNT
Hockey, NHL
3 p.m.: Philadelphia at New Jersey NBC Sports
5:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Nashville NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Anaheim at Las Vegas …………………………………………………………Root
Skiing
4 a.m.: World Alpine Skiing Championship NBC Sports
8:30 p.m.: World Alpine Skiing Championship NBC Sports
3 a.m. (Wednesday): World Alpine Skiing Champ. NBC Sports
Tennis
6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Midnight: Australian Open ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show 920-AM
All events are subject to change.
