correction

UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 10, 2021
Wrong name listed on conviction
Spokane County Superior Court Judge Timothy B. Fennessy sentenced Mark W. McCalip, 57, to 60 days in jail and 12 months probation after McCalip pleaded guilty to three counts of violation of order-foreign. Because of a newspaper error, Wednesday’s Washington records, on page Northwest 4, incorrectly listed the person being sentenced. The Spokesman-Review apologizes for this mistake.
