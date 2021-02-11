Art and architecture faculty exhibit opens at Prichard Art Gallery

The University of Idaho opened its annual art and architecture faculty exhibit at Prichard Art Gallery on Thursday. The body of work represents and celebrates the creativity and scholarly research of faculty members.

Artwork included in the show ranges from photography and digital media to abstract and post-modern paintings, sculptures, architectural studies and more.

“This exhibit is an opportunity to highlight the unique visions and vigorous research and investigation that our faculty engage in throughout the year,” said Sonja Foard, assistant director of Prichard Art Gallery, in a news release.

Participating faculty and creatives include Roberto Capecci, Raffealla Sini, Val Carter, J. Casey Doyle, Jean-Marc Gauthier, David Giese, David Gottwald, Lynne Haagensen, Stacy Isenbarger, Aaron Cordell Johnson, Sally Machlis, Delphine Keim, Lauren McCleary, Phillip G. Mead, Michael Sonnichsen and George Wray.

The exhibit is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays through March 28 at Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., in Moscow.

For more information, go to prichardart.org.