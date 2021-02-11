Correction
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 11, 2021
City of Cheney precincts voted for Biden
Due to a reporter’s error, a story on Thursday’s front page about school levies incorrectly stated which precincts in the Cheney School District voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 general election. Precincts in the city of Cheney voted for Biden.
