Sports

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Trucks, NextEra Energy 250 qualifying FS1

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Trucks, NextEra Energy 250 FS1

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Virginia Commonwealth ESPN2

4 p.m.: Akron at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU

5 p.m.: Western Michigan at Buffalo CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State ESPNU

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: St. Joseph’s at Fordham NBC Sports

3 p.m.: (2) UConn at Georgetown CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State Pac-12

6 p.m.: Washington State at (10) Arizona Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: New Orleans at Dallas ESPN

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Utah Root (Comcast only)

7 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Basketball, NBA G-League

Noon: G League Ignite vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPNU

Biathlon

8 a.m.: IBU World Championship NBC Sports

Football, college

7 a.m.: Pro Day Special, Trevor Lawrence ESPN2 and NFL

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf

Hockey, college men

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Notre Dame NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Rangers NHL

Sailing

7 p.m.: America’s Cup NBC Sports

Soccer

11 a.m.: FASL, Manchester United at Manchester City NBC Sports

Speedskating

3 p.m.: World Championships NBC Sports

Tennis

6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Midnight: Australian Open ESPN2

Volleyball, college

2 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

5:30 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 qualifying FS1

10:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series Racing FS1

2 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 FS1

4:30 p.m.: AMA Supercross, World Championship NBC Sports

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Indiana at (4) Ohio State ESPN

9 a.m.: (22) Loyola Chicago at Drake ESPN2

9 a.m.: Kansas State at (23) Oklahoma State ESPNU

9 a.m.: Connecticut at Xavier Fox 28

9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Florida State Root

10 a.m.: Auburn at Kentucky CBS

10:30 a.m.: Butler at Georgetown CBS Sports

11 a.m.: (16) Tennessee at LSU ESPN

11 a.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN2

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana State SWX

11:30 a.m.: (15) Iowa at Michigan State Fox 28

Noon: Kansas at Iowa State ABC

12:30 p.m.: Saint Louis at Fordham CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Arkansas at (10) Missouri ESPN2

1 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina State ESPN

2 p.m.: (5) Villanova at (19) Creighton Fox 28

3 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN2

3 p.m.: North Carolina at (9) Virginia ESPN

3 p.m.: Rice at Western Kentucky CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Pacific at Loyola Marymount Root

4:30 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12

5 p.m.: (20) USC at Washington State ESPNU

5 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Utah at Stanford Pac-12

7 p.m.: Colorado at California ESPNU

7 p.m.: UNLV at Boise State FS1

9 p.m.: UC Irvine at UC Riverside ESPNU

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Santa Clara at (17) Gonzaga SWX

8 p.m.: (5) Stanford at Oregon State Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Golden State ABC

6 p.m.: Miami at Utah Root (Comcast only)

Basketball, NBA G-League

8 a.m.: Austin vs. Erie NBA

Boxing

7 p.m.: Lt. heavyweights: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Artur Beterbiev ESPN

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am CBS

Mixed Martial Arts

5 p.m.: UFC 258 Prelims ESPN

Rugby

9:30 a.m.: England vs. Italy NBC Sports

Sailing

7:30 p.m.: Prada Cup Final NBC Sports

Skiing

11:30 a.m.: FIS Alpine World Championship NBC

1:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Championship NBC Sports

Soccer

4:25 a.m.: Liverpool at Leicester City NBC Sports

6:55 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Tottenham at Manchester City NBC

Speedskating

5 p.m.: ISU World Speed Skating Championship NBC Sports

Tennis

6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Midnight: Australian Open ESPN2

Track and Field

1 p.m.: New Balance Indoor Grand Prix NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana State 700-AM

11 a.m.: Idaho at Idaho State 92.5-FM

3 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at San Francisco 1510-AM

5 p.m.: (20) USC at Washington State 920-AM

8 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Santa Clara at (17) Gonzaga 94.5-FM

5:30 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Brooklyn at Golden State 700-AM

Football, college

Noon: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup, Dayton 500 Fox 28

Basketball, college men

10 a.m.: (3) Michigan at (21) Wisconsin CBS

11 a.m.: Tulane at South Florida ESPNU

Noon: (22) Loyola Chicago at Drake ESPN2

1 p.m.: Wichita State at SMU ESPNU

4 p.m.: Oregon State at Arizona State ESPN2

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton ESPNU

10 a.m.: (3) Louisville at Syracuse ESPN2

11 a.m.: Washington at (10) Arizona Pac-12

Noon: (16) Tennessee at (6) Texas A&M ESPN

2 p.m.: Texas at (7) Baylor ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am CBS

Gymnastics, college

1 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Washington at Pittsburgh NBC

Rugby

4 a.m.: London at Exeter NBC Sports

Skiing

9 a.m.: FIS World Alpine Championships NBC

Soccer

5:55 a.m.: Atalanta at Cagliari ESPN2

6 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports

8:25 a.m.: Leeds United at Arsenal NBC Sports

Tennis

6 p.m.: Australian Open, round of 16 ESPN2

Midnight: Australian Open, round of 16 ESPN2

Volleyball, college

3 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Pac-12

5 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12

All events are subject to change.

