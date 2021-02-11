On the air
Thu., Feb. 11, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Trucks, NextEra Energy 250 qualifying FS1
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Trucks, NextEra Energy 250 FS1
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Virginia Commonwealth ESPN2
4 p.m.: Akron at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU
5 p.m.: Western Michigan at Buffalo CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State ESPNU
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: St. Joseph’s at Fordham NBC Sports
3 p.m.: (2) UConn at Georgetown CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State Pac-12
6 p.m.: Washington State at (10) Arizona Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: New Orleans at Dallas ESPN
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Utah Root (Comcast only)
7 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Basketball, NBA G-League
Noon: G League Ignite vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPNU
Biathlon
8 a.m.: IBU World Championship NBC Sports
Football, college
7 a.m.: Pro Day Special, Trevor Lawrence ESPN2 and NFL
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf
Hockey, college men
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Notre Dame NBC Sports
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Rangers NHL
Sailing
7 p.m.: America’s Cup NBC Sports
Soccer
11 a.m.: FASL, Manchester United at Manchester City NBC Sports
Speedskating
3 p.m.: World Championships NBC Sports
Tennis
6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Midnight: Australian Open ESPN2
Volleyball, college
2 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
5:30 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 qualifying FS1
10:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series Racing FS1
2 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 FS1
4:30 p.m.: AMA Supercross, World Championship NBC Sports
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Indiana at (4) Ohio State ESPN
9 a.m.: (22) Loyola Chicago at Drake ESPN2
9 a.m.: Kansas State at (23) Oklahoma State ESPNU
9 a.m.: Connecticut at Xavier Fox 28
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Florida State Root
10 a.m.: Auburn at Kentucky CBS
10:30 a.m.: Butler at Georgetown CBS Sports
11 a.m.: (16) Tennessee at LSU ESPN
11 a.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN2
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana State SWX
11:30 a.m.: (15) Iowa at Michigan State Fox 28
Noon: Kansas at Iowa State ABC
12:30 p.m.: Saint Louis at Fordham CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Arkansas at (10) Missouri ESPN2
1 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina State ESPN
2 p.m.: (5) Villanova at (19) Creighton Fox 28
3 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN2
3 p.m.: North Carolina at (9) Virginia ESPN
3 p.m.: Rice at Western Kentucky CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Pacific at Loyola Marymount Root
4:30 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12
5 p.m.: (20) USC at Washington State ESPNU
5 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Utah at Stanford Pac-12
7 p.m.: Colorado at California ESPNU
7 p.m.: UNLV at Boise State FS1
9 p.m.: UC Irvine at UC Riverside ESPNU
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Santa Clara at (17) Gonzaga SWX
8 p.m.: (5) Stanford at Oregon State Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Golden State ABC
6 p.m.: Miami at Utah Root (Comcast only)
Basketball, NBA G-League
8 a.m.: Austin vs. Erie NBA
Boxing
7 p.m.: Lt. heavyweights: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Artur Beterbiev ESPN
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am CBS
Mixed Martial Arts
5 p.m.: UFC 258 Prelims ESPN
Rugby
9:30 a.m.: England vs. Italy NBC Sports
Sailing
7:30 p.m.: Prada Cup Final NBC Sports
Skiing
11:30 a.m.: FIS Alpine World Championship NBC
1:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Championship NBC Sports
Soccer
4:25 a.m.: Liverpool at Leicester City NBC Sports
6:55 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Tottenham at Manchester City NBC
Speedskating
5 p.m.: ISU World Speed Skating Championship NBC Sports
Tennis
6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Midnight: Australian Open ESPN2
Track and Field
1 p.m.: New Balance Indoor Grand Prix NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana State 700-AM
11 a.m.: Idaho at Idaho State 92.5-FM
3 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at San Francisco 1510-AM
5 p.m.: (20) USC at Washington State 920-AM
8 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Santa Clara at (17) Gonzaga 94.5-FM
5:30 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Brooklyn at Golden State 700-AM
Football, college
Noon: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup, Dayton 500 Fox 28
Basketball, college men
10 a.m.: (3) Michigan at (21) Wisconsin CBS
11 a.m.: Tulane at South Florida ESPNU
Noon: (22) Loyola Chicago at Drake ESPN2
1 p.m.: Wichita State at SMU ESPNU
4 p.m.: Oregon State at Arizona State ESPN2
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton ESPNU
10 a.m.: (3) Louisville at Syracuse ESPN2
11 a.m.: Washington at (10) Arizona Pac-12
Noon: (16) Tennessee at (6) Texas A&M ESPN
2 p.m.: Texas at (7) Baylor ESPN2
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am CBS
Gymnastics, college
1 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Washington at Pittsburgh NBC
Rugby
4 a.m.: London at Exeter NBC Sports
Skiing
9 a.m.: FIS World Alpine Championships NBC
Soccer
5:55 a.m.: Atalanta at Cagliari ESPN2
6 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports
8:25 a.m.: Leeds United at Arsenal NBC Sports
Tennis
6 p.m.: Australian Open, round of 16 ESPN2
Midnight: Australian Open, round of 16 ESPN2
Volleyball, college
3 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Pac-12
5 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12
All events are subject to change.
