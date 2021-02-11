This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. “The Russian” By James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

3. “The Sanatorium,” Sarah Pearse (Viking/Dorman)

4. “In Love & Pajamas: A Collection of Comics about Being Yourself Together,” Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)

5: “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)

8. “Send for Me,” Lauren Fox (Knopf)

9. “Serpentine: An Alex Delaware Novel,” Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

10. “Neighbors,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

Nonfiction

1. “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy,” Andy Ngo (Center Street)

2. “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019,” Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (One World)

3. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age,” Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

4. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama (Crown)

5. “Just as I Am: A Memoir,” Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

6. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

7. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

8. “That Sounds Fun: The Joys of Being an Amateur, the Power of Falling in Love, and Why You Need a Hobby,” Annie F. Downs (Revell)

9. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle (Dial)

10. “One Day You’ll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood, and Everything In Between,” Cameran Eubanks Wimberly(Gallery)