Water Cooler: Tips for decorating with mirrors

Mirrors are a versatile design element, capable of significantly transforming a space. Because they can so strongly influence the feel of a room, it is helpful to know tricks to maximize their potential as well as what to avoid when decorating with them.

Look around your space and see if there are any areas that could specifically benefit from a mirror. Is there a space that feels cramped or a corner that feels dark? A mirror is fantastic for enlarging an area and bringing energy to a spot in the home that doesn’t receive a lot of light.

One part of the home that can inherently feel cramped and dark are hallways. Because they are used to get from one room to another and are usually an awkward space to decorate, they are often neglected. Hanging a large mirror helps illuminate small spaces like hallways by bouncing around light, and the frame can be used as a design accent to turn a long blank wall into a statement area without cluttering an already narrow space.

In a similar sense, large mirrors can make a small room feel much more spacious. Don’t shy away from a big mirror just because you don’t have a lot of space. They might take up a lot of wall space, but the added depth and airiness they create in a room makes up for the room they take up.

If you can’t hang a large, heavy mirror on the wall, opt for a full-length floor mirror and lean it against the wall instead. You can also set a mirror on top of a buffet, dresser or short shelving unit and lean it against the wall. However, be aware that this could be knocked over, so avoid placing them in high-traffic areas and consider using mounting tape to help secure them in place.

Be attentive to what your mirrors reflect. Try to position mirrors so they reflect beautiful things such as a view of nature or piece of art. You can place positive things like house plants, flowers, candles or lamps in front of a mirror to amplify their beauty and ambiance. Be wary of reflecting clutter, undesirable views, or unattractive elements of a home such as toilets.

Use a mirror to create the focal point of the room. Their reflective surface grabs a lot of attention, so they are a great piece to center other design elements and furniture around. You can use a mirror to accent an existing focal point such as a fireplace or sitting area. Mirrors are often hung above couches for this reason, however feng shui advises against this because mirrors hung above the head can create a feeling of unease, seeing that it could potentially fall on you.

Choose mirror frames and shapes that complement your design style. Traditional square mirrors with black frames can look sleek, whereas a vintage wood-framed mirror can add a cozy feel. Use gold or silver frames for some extra glamour, or ornate frames to add fun detail and texture. Choose a colorful frame to add an accent color to a room.

Hang mirrors where they serve other pragmatic purposes, such as by the entryway for checking appearances upon leaving or a full length mirror on a door for looking at outfits. You can also incorporate mirrors and reflective surfaces into furniture, like bar carts or side tables for extra light and elegance.

However you decide to use mirrors in your décor, have fun making it your own and adding more liveliness and light to your space.