Briefs for Saturday

After more than 30 years as CEO of Pullman Regional Hospital, Scott Adams announced plans to retire in December 2022.

“Through the support of the community and hospital family, we’ve achieved more for a rural critical access hospital than what was thought possible,” Adams said in a statement.

“Beyond excellence in healthcare, we have created a culture and collaborative environment that will enable our leaders to continue to be innovative and provide the best healthcare for our region.”

Adams oversaw the hospital’s relocation from Washington State University’s campus to a new location that opened on Bishop Boulevard in 2004 and established the hospital’s family medicine residency program.

Golf show going virtual in 2021

The Spokane Golf and Travel Show is going virtual this year due to COVID-19.

The annual event, which was scheduled Feb. 22-23 at the Spokane Convention Center, has been canceled and will shift to a virtual format at spokanegolfshow.com.

The free virtual event will offer golf and travel deals from local courses in addition to game improvement courses from GOLFTEC, among other things.

The Spokane Golf and Travel Show’s retail partner, Wide World of Golf, is featuring weekly in-store manufacturer demos and deals throughout February at its Spokane store.

The Spokane Golf and Travel Show is also hosting a giveaway on its website with daily prizes and a grand prize that will be awarded at the end of the month.

The Spokane Golf and Travel Show is among several events that altered plans for in-person gatherings due to COVID-19.The 32nd annual Inland Northwest RV Show was canceled in January and the Spokane Ag Expo and Farm Forum, which was scheduled for Feb. 23-25 at the Spokane Convention Center, moved its show online.

