Forty animals found in ‘deplorable’ conditions seized by Spokane County

This week, Spokane County animal protection officers found the corpses of horses and cows scattered across a southwest Spokane County property, left out for dogs to eat, as well as 40 living animals in “deplorable condition,” according to a county Facebook post.

Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service officers executed a search warrant Wednesday and Thursday, finding the dead animals and seizing dozens of live ones – 24 full-size horses, eight miniature horses, five full-size cows and three miniature cows, according to a SCRAPS Facebook post.

“The living conditions of the animals were deplorable,” the post said. “Their bodies bear the consequences of prolonged neglect.”

Officers spent hours at the scene in below-freezing temperatures to rescue the animals, according to the post.

SCRAPS officers suspect the property owners of first- and second-degree animal cruelty, transporting or confining animals in an unsafe manner and operating an illegal commercial kennel.

SCRAPS did not release details of the location of the animals or the names of the property owners.

The county is asking for donations of hay, either grass or alfalfa, for the neglected animals. To donate, community members can contact SCRAPS field operations manager Ashley Proszek at (509) 477-6865.