Sun., Feb. 14, 2021
Basketball
College men: Pac-12: Washington at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Golf
College women: Gonzaga at Rebel Beach Intercollegiate in Las Vegas, 8 a.m.
Soccer
College women: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
College: WCC: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 1 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
