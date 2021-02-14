The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: (9) Virginia at (17) Florida St. ESPN2

5 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. Pac-12

6 p.m.: (7) Texas Tech at TCU ESPN

6 p.m.: Texas Southern at Jackson St. ESPNU

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Notre Dame at (4) NC State ESPN2

4 p.m.: (5) Stanford at (11) Oregon ESPN2

4 p.m.: Seton Hall at (22) DePaul FS1

Basketball, high school boys

4 p.m.: Houston (Tenn.) at Minnehaha (Minn.) ESPNU

Basketball, NBA G-League

Noon: G-League Ignite vs. Iowa ESPNU

Bobsledding/Skeleton

8:30 p.m.: IBSF World Championships NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Islander at Buffalo NBC Sports

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: Sheffield United at West Ham United NBC Sports

11:55 a.m.: Newcastle United at Chelsea NBC Sports

Tennis

6 p.m.: The Australian Open, quarterfinals ESPN2

Midnight: The Australian Open, quarterfinals ESPN2

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. 920-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

