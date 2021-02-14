On the air
Sun., Feb. 14, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: (9) Virginia at (17) Florida St. ESPN2
5 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. Pac-12
6 p.m.: (7) Texas Tech at TCU ESPN
6 p.m.: Texas Southern at Jackson St. ESPNU
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Notre Dame at (4) NC State ESPN2
4 p.m.: (5) Stanford at (11) Oregon ESPN2
4 p.m.: Seton Hall at (22) DePaul FS1
Basketball, high school boys
4 p.m.: Houston (Tenn.) at Minnehaha (Minn.) ESPNU
Basketball, NBA G-League
Noon: G-League Ignite vs. Iowa ESPNU
Bobsledding/Skeleton
8:30 p.m.: IBSF World Championships NBC Sports
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: N.Y. Islander at Buffalo NBC Sports
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: Sheffield United at West Ham United NBC Sports
11:55 a.m.: Newcastle United at Chelsea NBC Sports
Tennis
6 p.m.: The Australian Open, quarterfinals ESPN2
Midnight: The Australian Open, quarterfinals ESPN2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. 920-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.