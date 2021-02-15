Breast cancer and testing

In response to “Dense tissue can hide cancers: New clinic to offer imaging technology to detect small breast cancer mass” (Jan. 28):

We are physicians who manage the detection and treatment of breast cancer in the Inland Northwest. We are concerned about potentially misleading information regarding mammography in local media coverage of a facility offering screening breast ultrasound.

We agree screening breast ultrasound has merit in some cases. However, this article was incomplete, providing no expert medical perspective or context surrounding how this exam fits within the wide range of technologies used in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

Breast cancer will affect one in eight women. The American Cancer Society and others support annual screening mammograms for women beginning at age 40 as the best strategy for early cancer diagnosis. Mammography is the only test scientifically proven to reduce deaths from breast cancer. This includes women with dense breasts and breast implants.

Breast density is a description of breast composition on a mammogram. Dense breasts are normal and common, and nearly half of all women have dense breasts. Women in Washington State with dense breasts are notified by a letter sent with their mammogram results.

Women with dense breasts, or breast cancer risk factors, may use supplemental screening tests to improve cancer detection. These tests are performed in addition to mammography, and include ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Your primary care provider and these websites are excellent resources to better understand breast cancer screening:

cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer/screening-tests-and-early-detection

wa-densebreastanswers.org

acraccreditation.org/mammography-saves-lives

