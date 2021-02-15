Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs sweep WCC weekly awards

Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs gave Gonzaga its eight sweep in 12 weeks of the WCC’s weekly honors.

Timme, a sophomore forward Dallas, was named player of the week for the third time. He had 48 points on 79.2% shooting (19 of 24, including 3 of 4 behind the 3-point arc). He had a pair of double-doubles while helping the Bulldogs to wins over San Francisco and BYU.

He’s averaging 21.8 points over the last six games. He leads the WCC in scoring (19.4).

Suggs was named freshman of the week for the ninth time. He had 35 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in a pair of victories. The 6-foot-4 point guard made 12 of 23 shots, 3 of 7 from deep and 8 of 10 free throws.

Suggs is first in the WCC in steals (2.2), fifth in assists (4.4) and 11th in scoring (14.2).