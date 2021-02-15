The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 29° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Providence at Connecticut ……………………………………………. FS1

4 p.m.: Michigan St. at Purdue …………………………………………………….. ESPN

4 p.m.: Florida at (24) Arkansas ……………………………………………….. ESPN2

4 p.m.: Temple at Tulsa ……………………………………………………………….. ESPNU

4 p.m.: Dayton at Rhode Island ………………………………………… CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Xavier at St. John’s ………………………………………………………….. FS1

6 p.m.: (13) Texas at (9) Oklahoma …………………………………………… ESPN

6 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Auburn ………………………………………………. ESPNU

6 p.m.: LaSalle at St. Louis …………………………………………………. CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Memphis …………………………………………….. TNT

7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Phoenix …………………………………………………………….. TNT

Basketball, NBA G-League

Noon: Canton vs. Austin …………………………………………………………….. ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Washington at Pittsburgh …………………………………… NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Colorado at Las Vegas …………………………………………………….. ROOT

Sailing

7 p.m.: Prada Cup ………………………………………………………………… NBC Sports

Skiing

5 a.m.: World Alpine Skiing Championship ………………….. NBC Sports

Soccer, UEFA Champions League

11:40 a.m.: Barcelona at Paris St. Germain ……………………… CBS Sports

Tennis

6 p.m.: The Australian Open, quarterfinals …………………………….. ESPN2

12:30 a.m. (Wednesday): The Australian Open, quarterfinals ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ………………………………………………………….. 700-AM

6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show …………………………………………………………… 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.