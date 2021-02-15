On the air
Mon., Feb. 15, 2021
On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Providence at Connecticut ……………………………………………. FS1
4 p.m.: Michigan St. at Purdue …………………………………………………….. ESPN
4 p.m.: Florida at (24) Arkansas ……………………………………………….. ESPN2
4 p.m.: Temple at Tulsa ……………………………………………………………….. ESPNU
4 p.m.: Dayton at Rhode Island ………………………………………… CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Xavier at St. John’s ………………………………………………………….. FS1
6 p.m.: (13) Texas at (9) Oklahoma …………………………………………… ESPN
6 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Auburn ………………………………………………. ESPNU
6 p.m.: LaSalle at St. Louis …………………………………………………. CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Memphis …………………………………………….. TNT
7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Phoenix …………………………………………………………….. TNT
Basketball, NBA G-League
Noon: Canton vs. Austin …………………………………………………………….. ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Washington at Pittsburgh …………………………………… NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Colorado at Las Vegas …………………………………………………….. ROOT
Sailing
7 p.m.: Prada Cup ………………………………………………………………… NBC Sports
Skiing
5 a.m.: World Alpine Skiing Championship ………………….. NBC Sports
Soccer, UEFA Champions League
11:40 a.m.: Barcelona at Paris St. Germain ……………………… CBS Sports
Tennis
6 p.m.: The Australian Open, quarterfinals …………………………….. ESPN2
12:30 a.m. (Wednesday): The Australian Open, quarterfinals ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ………………………………………………………….. 700-AM
6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show …………………………………………………………… 920-AM
All events are subject to change.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.