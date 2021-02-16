Corrections

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 16, 2021

By Adam Shanks adams@spokesman.com(509) 459-5136

A story about eviction in Monday’s newspaper incorrectly stated Latinos en Spokane “Community Comadres” were volunteers. They were paid by Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund to help people apply for assistance.

