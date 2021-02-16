Prep roundup: Bailee Jones helps Shadle Park sweep East Valley in 2A volleyball opener
Shadle Park 3, East Valley 0: Bailee Jones notched six digs while Teagan Webster had 13 assists and the visiting Highlanders (1-0) swept the Knights (0-1) 25-17, 25-13, 25-16 to open the Greater Spokane League 2A season on Tuesday. Isabella Kelp had nine assists for East Valley.
North Central 3, Othello 0: Megan Todd scored six aces and added 10 digs and the Indians (1-0) swept the visiting Huskies (0-1) 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 in a Greater Spokane League 2A season opener. Brenna Hauk had 17 assists for North Central, and Halle Parris had 12 for Othello, which joined the GSL for the 2021 season.
Springdale 3, Wellpinit 0: Macey Gines had 14 assists and nine aces and the visiting Chargers (1-0) swept Wellpinit (0-1) 25-15, 25-9, 25-14 in Northeast 1B league action.
Oakesdale 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Gianna Anderson had nine kills, LouEllen Reed added 21 assists and the Nighthawks (1-0) swept the visiting Timberwolves (0-1) 25-9, 25-10, 25-14 in a Southeast 1B season opener.
Curlew 3, Columbia 0: The visiting Cougars (1-0) beat the Lions (0-1) 25-11, 25-20, 25-4 in a Northeast 1B season opener. Details were unavailable.
