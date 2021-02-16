The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Spokane

State Patrol responds to multiple crashes on snowy Spokane highways

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 16, 2021

Three crashes, each within five minutes of the next, caused significant delays around the Spokane area, according to tweets from the Washington State Department of Transportation Tuesday. (Washington State Department of Transportation)
By Maggie Quinlan maggieq@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Three highway crashes within a half-hour in the Spokane area caused significant delays Tuesday, according to tweets from Washington State Department of Transportation.

Around 4 p.m., snow plow crews were changing shifts and heading out to plow and treat roads, WSDOT tweeted.

Within five minutes, WSDOT reported a crash on the North Spokane Corridor on US 395 just beyond the Wandermere Bridge. A line of dozens of cars was forming behind the crash on the foggy, snow-powdered highway, a photo showed.

Five minutes after reporting that crash, WSDOT tweeted that a crash on I -90 near Liberty Lake at mile post 298 was blocking a lane. Close to a hundred cars were clogging the area behind the crash.

Just a few minutes later, as the first accident scene cleared out, WSDOT warned of a third crash. On westbound I-90 near the Broadway interchange, one car was on the left shoulder and another was on the right shoulder, causing more delays, the tweet said.

It wasn’t the first day of mayhem on snowy roads this week. 

Monday, Washington State Patrol trooper Jeff Sevigney tweeted that troopers had responded to 60 crashes from midnight to 6:30 p.m. in District 4, which reaches from the Canadian border to just south of Colfax.

“We’ve had worse days,” he wrote. “This was still too many.”

