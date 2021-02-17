CdA schools moving quickly to find new superintendent

Coeur d’Alene Public Schools is moving quickly to replace Superintendent Steve Cook, aiming to name a successor by the middle of April.

The district also hopes to move thoughtfully.

Last week, it published a survey, asking individuals to “gather your perceptions of the school district and the importance of various characteristics in effective superintendents.”

On Monday, beginning at 6 p.m., the district will hold a one-hour focus group via Zoom. Participants will include administrators, students, parents and community leaders.

Residents are invited to attend virtually, but they must RSVP no later than Friday with an email to ltown@cdaschools.org

“Finding the best person to lead our school district is the most important decision the school board makes,” Jennifer Brumley, chair of Coeur d’Alene Public Schools’ board of trustees, said Monday.

“To help guide our search, we want to hear from parents and students, as well as from district staff and residents, on what qualities we should expect in our next superintendent, as well as what they see as this district’s key strengths and most pressing challenges,” Brumley said.

“With these insights, the board will know what our community perceives to be high-priority issues that our next superintendent will face, and will help us find a leader with the best mix of experience, skills and qualities needed to be successful in this job,” Brumley said.

The district is conducting a national search and has hired an executive search firm, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, of Schaumburg, Illinois.

Applications are due March 8, with the top candidates to be screened by March 26.

A group of semifinalists – that number could vary – will be interviewed in early April.

After finalist interviews, the board is expected to name a new superintendent by mid-April.

Cook’s last day in Coeur d’Alene is June 30. His successor is scheduled to take over the following day.

Cook, who has led CdA Public Schools since the summer of 2017, announced his resignation on Jan. 13.

In July, he will take over the Bend-La Pine School District in fast-growing Central Oregon.

The Bend-La Pine district has 18,000 students; Coeur d’Alene’s has 11,000.