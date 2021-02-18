Briefly: Historic Flight museum back open

From local reports

The Historic Flight Foundation welcomes visitors Thursday, according to a news release from the museum, as it reopens in accordance with Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s recovery plan for the East Region, which includes Spokane County.

CDC rules will be followed, and masks will be available for sale or patrons may bring their own.The museum opened for the first time in December 2019 but closed in March and again in mid-November to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

During the the shutdown, museum staff and volunteers expanded the collection and produced virtual presentations, the release said.

On March 19 and 20, the museum’s aviation history lecture series will resume with the presentation “Aircraft Builders – Cessna.” Presentations on the Beechcraft and then Piper in April will detail the history of the aviation manufacturing.

On March 27, Historic Flight will partner with the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture for a Bomber Boys exhibit.

Honor Flight hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

For more informationcall (509) 535-6000 or visit historicflight.org.

Junior League. West Central plan free book fair

The Junior League of Spokane is partnering with West Central Community Center and other community partners for a free and interactive drive-thru book fair event March 6.

The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event aims to improve childhood literacy and inspire imagination, according to a news release.

The book fair will be at West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St.

Attendees should enter on West Mission Avenue and North Pettet Drive, where they will drive through underwater scenery. Pirate-themed displays will offer free activities, books, snacks and goodie bags to take home.

The community can also participate in the 2021 Treasure Hunt Book Fair with several fun activities offered on the Junior League of Spokane’s website at jlspokane.org/book-fair.

The Junior League of Spokane is a volunteer organization for women interested in making an impact in their communities.

Mardi Bras’ plans benefit drive-thru

The annual Mardi Bra party benefiting women who experience homelessness is still a go this year, with a few shifts for coronavirus restrictions.

he Volunteers of America and Transitions willhold a drive-thru donation drop-off event on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Grocery Outlet, 1617 W. Third Ave., in downtown Spokane.

The annual grassroots donation drive and fundraiser supports the Hope House and Women’s Hearth. The event collects donations of feminine hygiene products and undergarments for homeless women, according to a news release. Community members normally host house party donation drives, and the Mardi Bras season would culminate in a party, but with COVID-19, the party has turned into a drive-thru drop-off.

Items needed are tampons, bras, underwear, deodorant and bus passes. Monetary donations can be made at a crowdfunding site at justgiving.com/campaign/MardiBras. People can post on social media help spread the word about the event. Other items to donate can also be found on the Amazon wish list on the Volunteers of America website.

The first 50 participants in the drive-thru event will receive Mardi Bras cookies from Transitions’ New Leaf Kitchen.

“We are so grateful for this continued partnership to provide necessary products for the women in our community,” Rae-Lynn Barden, the marketing and communications director at VOA, said in the release. “This is a need that is still overlooked.”

For those unable to make the drive-thru event or donate online,Donations also can be dropped off at VOA’s headquarters, 525 W. Second Ave., Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

