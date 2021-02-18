Difference makers: Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert guide Gonzaga to rout of Saint Mary’s
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 18, 2021
Joel Ayayi
Ayayi hit a 3-pointer for Gonzaga’s first basket, drove around Kyle Bowen for a layup and hit another 3-pointer as the Zags raced in front 24-12. Ayayi had 11 points by intermission and finished 16 points, six rebounds and two assists. He made 6 of 8 shots, including 4 of 5 behind the arc.
Corey Kispert
Kispert poured in 14 points in the opening half and finished with 20, his first 20-point game since Jan. 14. The 6-foot-7 senior wing made 8 of 13 field-goal attempts, one 3-pointer and 3 of 4 free throws.
Turning point
This one was over shortly after the opening tip. The Zags scored on four of their first five possessions and led by double figures after just 6 minutes, 30 seconds. GU doubled up the Gaels 24-12 with 11:30 remaining after Ayayi’s 3-pointer.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.