Difference makers: Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert guide Gonzaga to rout of Saint Mary’s

Joel Ayayi

Ayayi hit a 3-pointer for Gonzaga’s first basket, drove around Kyle Bowen for a layup and hit another 3-pointer as the Zags raced in front 24-12. Ayayi had 11 points by intermission and finished 16 points, six rebounds and two assists. He made 6 of 8 shots, including 4 of 5 behind the arc.

Corey Kispert

Kispert poured in 14 points in the opening half and finished with 20, his first 20-point game since Jan. 14. The 6-foot-7 senior wing made 8 of 13 field-goal attempts, one 3-pointer and 3 of 4 free throws.

That’s tough @corey_kispert 💪 pic.twitter.com/TVmBAR14Dy — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 19, 2021

Turning point





This one was over shortly after the opening tip. The Zags scored on four of their first five possessions and led by double figures after just 6 minutes, 30 seconds. GU doubled up the Gaels 24-12 with 11:30 remaining after Ayayi’s 3-pointer.