UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 19, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Trucks, BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 FS1
Basketball, college
4 p.m.: Akron at Ball State CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Saint Louis at Dayton ESPN2
4 p.m.: Monmouth at Iona ESPNU
6 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Toledo at Buffalo ESPN2
7 p.m.: Utah State at Boise State FS1
8 p.m.: CS-Bakersfield at CS-Santa Barbara ESPNU
Basketball, college women
10 a.m.: St. Joseph’s at Richmond NBC Sports
12:30 p.m.: (10) Arizona at California Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: Oregon State at USC Pac-12
5 p.m.: (13) Oregon at (8) UCLA Pac-12
7 p.m.: Arizona State at (6) Stanford Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Chicago at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Clippers ESPN and Root (Comcast only)
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational Golf
Gymnastics, college
6 p.m.: UCLA at Utah ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Chicago at Carolina NHL
7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Vancouver NHL
Rugby
1 a.m. (Saturday): NRL All-Star Game FS1
Sailing
7 p.m.: America’s Cup NBC Sports
Skiing
4:30 a.m.: FIS World Alpine Skiing Championship NBC Sports
Tennis
12:30 a.m. (Saturday): Australian Open, women’s championship ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series, Race at Daytona FS1
4 p.m.: AMA Supercross World Championship NBC Sports
Basketball, college men
TBA: (25) San Diego State at Fresno State CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Central Florida at Tulane ESPN2
9 a.m.: Michigan State at Indiana ESPN
9 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Miami Root
10 a.m.: Connecticut at (10) Villanova Fox 28
10 a.m.: Kentucky at (19) Tennessee CBS
11 a.m.: (15) Texas Tech at (23) Kansas ESPN
11 a.m.: (20) Missouri at South Carolina ESPN2
11 a.m.: NC State at Wake Forest Root
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana SWX
11:30 a.m.: George Mason at VCU NBC Sports
Noon: (13) West Virginia at (12) Texas ABC
Noon: BYU at Loyola Marymount CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State ESPN2
1 p.m.: Auburn at LSU ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown CBS Sports
3 p.m.: (9) Oklahoma at Iowa State ESPN2
3 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina ESPN
5 p.m.: San Diego at (1) Gonzaga ESPN2
5 p.m.: (7) Virginia at Duke ESPN
5 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon State ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Nevada FS1
6 p.m.: Utah at Oregon Pac-12
7 p.m.: California at Washington ESPNU
7 p.m.: Arizona State at UCLA ESPN2
Basketball, college women
8 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Creighton at (19) DePaul CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Lakers ABC
Boxing
6 p.m.: Championship Boxing Showtime
7 p.m.: Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez ESPN
Gymnastics, college
3 p.m.: Rutgers at Minnesota ESPNU
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational CBS
Horse racing
5 a.m.: The Saudi Cup FS1
9 a.m.: The Saudi Cup FS1
Sailing
7 p.m.: Prada Cup NBC Sports
Soccer
4:25 a.m.: Chelsea at Southampton NBC Sports
Tennis
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Australian Open, men’s championship ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana 700-AM
Noon: Idaho at Portland State 92.5-FM
1 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State 920-AM
5 p.m.: San Diego at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM
8 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: (16) Gonzaga at San Diego 94.1-FM
5:30 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series, Race at Dayton Fox 28
Basketball, college men
10 a.m.: (3) Michigan at (4) Ohio State CBS
10 a.m.: Cincinnati at (6) Houston ESPN
1 p.m.: UNLV at San Jose State CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Lehigh at Loyola Maryland CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: North Carolina at (4) NC State ESPN2
9 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Syracuse at Virginia Tech Root
11 a.m.: (15) Ohio State at (11) Michigan ESPN2
11 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Boston College Root
Noon: (17) Kentucky at (2) South Carolina ESPN
Noon: (13) Oregon at USC Pac-12
1 p.m.: Oregon State at (8) UCLA ESPN2
Bowling
9:30 a.m.: PBA Championship Fox 28
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational CBS
Gymnastics, college
2 p.m.: California at Oregon State Pac-12
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Philadelphia vs. Boston NBC
Skiing
4:30 a.m.: FIS Alpine Skiing Championship NBC Sports
9 a.m.: FIS Alpine Skiing Championship NBC
Snowboarding
10 a.m.: FIS World Freestyle Championship NBC
Soccer
Noon: SheBelieves Cup, U.S. Brazil FS1
Volleyball, college
4 p.m.: Oregon State at Arizona Pac-12
5:30 p.m.: Washington at Colorado Pac-12
Wrestling, college
11 a.m.: Nebraska at Illinois ESPNU
3 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, NBA
Noon: Boston at New Orleans 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
