Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 19, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Trucks, BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 FS1

Basketball, college

4 p.m.: Akron at Ball State CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Saint Louis at Dayton ESPN2

4 p.m.: Monmouth at Iona ESPNU

6 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Toledo at Buffalo ESPN2

7 p.m.: Utah State at Boise State FS1

8 p.m.: CS-Bakersfield at CS-Santa Barbara ESPNU

Basketball, college women

10 a.m.: St. Joseph’s at Richmond NBC Sports

12:30 p.m.: (10) Arizona at California Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: Oregon State at USC Pac-12

5 p.m.: (13) Oregon at (8) UCLA Pac-12

7 p.m.: Arizona State at (6) Stanford Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Chicago at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Clippers ESPN and Root (Comcast only)

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational Golf

Gymnastics, college

6 p.m.: UCLA at Utah ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Chicago at Carolina NHL

7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Vancouver NHL

Rugby

1 a.m. (Saturday): NRL All-Star Game FS1

Sailing

7 p.m.: America’s Cup NBC Sports

Skiing

4:30 a.m.: FIS World Alpine Skiing Championship NBC Sports

Tennis

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): Australian Open, women’s championship ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series, Race at Daytona FS1

4 p.m.: AMA Supercross World Championship NBC Sports

Basketball, college men

TBA: (25) San Diego State at Fresno State CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Central Florida at Tulane ESPN2

9 a.m.: Michigan State at Indiana ESPN

9 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Miami Root

10 a.m.: Connecticut at (10) Villanova Fox 28

10 a.m.: Kentucky at (19) Tennessee CBS

11 a.m.: (15) Texas Tech at (23) Kansas ESPN

11 a.m.: (20) Missouri at South Carolina ESPN2

11 a.m.: NC State at Wake Forest Root

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana SWX

11:30 a.m.: George Mason at VCU NBC Sports

Noon: (13) West Virginia at (12) Texas ABC

Noon: BYU at Loyola Marymount CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State ESPN2

1 p.m.: Auburn at LSU ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown CBS Sports

3 p.m.: (9) Oklahoma at Iowa State ESPN2

3 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina ESPN

5 p.m.: San Diego at (1) Gonzaga ESPN2

5 p.m.: (7) Virginia at Duke ESPN

5 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon State ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Nevada FS1

6 p.m.: Utah at Oregon Pac-12

7 p.m.: California at Washington ESPNU

7 p.m.: Arizona State at UCLA ESPN2

Basketball, college women

8 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Creighton at (19) DePaul CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Lakers ABC

Boxing

6 p.m.: Championship Boxing Showtime

7 p.m.: Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez ESPN

Gymnastics, college

3 p.m.: Rutgers at Minnesota ESPNU

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational CBS

Horse racing

5 a.m.: The Saudi Cup FS1

9 a.m.: The Saudi Cup FS1

Sailing

7 p.m.: Prada Cup NBC Sports

Soccer

4:25 a.m.: Chelsea at Southampton NBC Sports

Tennis

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Australian Open, men’s championship ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana 700-AM

Noon: Idaho at Portland State 92.5-FM

1 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State 920-AM

5 p.m.: San Diego at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM

8 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: (16) Gonzaga at San Diego 94.1-FM

5:30 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series, Race at Dayton Fox 28

Basketball, college men

10 a.m.: (3) Michigan at (4) Ohio State CBS

10 a.m.: Cincinnati at (6) Houston ESPN

1 p.m.: UNLV at San Jose State CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Lehigh at Loyola Maryland CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: North Carolina at (4) NC State ESPN2

9 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Syracuse at Virginia Tech Root

11 a.m.: (15) Ohio State at (11) Michigan ESPN2

11 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Boston College Root

Noon: (17) Kentucky at (2) South Carolina ESPN

Noon: (13) Oregon at USC Pac-12

1 p.m.: Oregon State at (8) UCLA ESPN2

Bowling

9:30 a.m.: PBA Championship Fox 28

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational CBS

Gymnastics, college

2 p.m.: California at Oregon State Pac-12

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Philadelphia vs. Boston NBC

Skiing

4:30 a.m.: FIS Alpine Skiing Championship NBC Sports

9 a.m.: FIS Alpine Skiing Championship NBC

Snowboarding

10 a.m.: FIS World Freestyle Championship NBC

Soccer

Noon: SheBelieves Cup, U.S. Brazil FS1

Volleyball, college

4 p.m.: Oregon State at Arizona Pac-12

5:30 p.m.: Washington at Colorado Pac-12

Wrestling, college

11 a.m.: Nebraska at Illinois ESPNU

3 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, NBA

Noon: Boston at New Orleans 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

