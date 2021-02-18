This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. “Faithless in Death,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Sanatorium,” Sarah Pearse (Viking/Dorman)

4: “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

5. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

6. “The Russian” By James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

7. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)

8. “The Paris Library,” Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria)

9. “In Love & Pajamas: A Collection of Comics About Being Yourself Together,” Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)

10. “The Return,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

Nonfiction

1. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age,” Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories From America’s Bravest Warriors,” James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)

3. “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know,” Adam Grant (Viking)

4. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama (Crown)

5. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

6. “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019,” Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (One World)

7. “Just as I Am: A Memoir,” Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

8. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

9. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle (Dial)

10. “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy,” Andy Ngo (Center Street)