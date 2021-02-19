After winter weather Friday, windy but warmer weekend ahead

{p dir=”ltr”}It’s not swimsuit weather, but cold temperatures will recede this weekend and give way to winds that will bring warmer air along for the ride.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-30s through Saturday, but by Sunday are expected to reach 41 degrees in Spokane as the low-pressure system blanketing the area is pushed out by a strong westerly jetstream.

The warmer weather will be accompanied by wind gusts of up 30 and 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service forecasters. Sustained winds will be in the range of 20 to 25 mph.

There remains a chance for snow in Spokane overnight Saturday and into Sunday, with rain more likely than snow on Sunday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Cote.

Travelers should beware that impacts could be more severe at higher elevations , with areas like Stevens Pass getting as much as a foot of snow on Saturday night. Higher elevations in Idaho could also see significant snow.

After temperatures reach highs of the mid- to upper-40s on Monday, they will begin to drop back down later in the week, Cote said.

The average temperature this time of year in Spokane is a high of 41 degrees and low of 27 degrees.