Sun., Feb. 21, 2021
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Gonzaga vs. Kansas State in Surprise, Ariz., 9 a.m.
Golf
College men: Washington State, Idaho at Joust in Goose Creek Riverside, Calif., 9 a.m.
Volleyball
College: WCC: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, noon. Big Sky: Montana at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.; Northern Arizona at Idaho, 6.
